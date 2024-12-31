MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 13-year-old victim was shot by two unidentified suspects accused of rolling up in a vehicle and attempting to rob the teen at gunpoint, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, authorities were alerted at 6:40 a.m. CST on Tuesday, December 31. The victim was on the 4800-block of N 32nd St. when the two suspects approached in a vehicle. Police say the suspects then tried to rob the victim, then fired gunshots at them and struck the individual.

The current status or specific injuries to the 13-year-old victim have not been clarified, but they were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and are expected to be ok.

However, Milwaukee Police do not have any further information about the suspects at this stage of their investigation and are turning to the community for help. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or via the online P3 Tips system.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

