WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Toddler braves the dark in order to save great-grandmother

In East Bridgewater, Massachusetts: An 83-year-old woman was rescued from a fiery car crash, thanks to the help of some good Samaritans, reported News 7 Boston.

An 83-year-old woman was rescued from a fiery car crash in East Bridgewater, thanks to the help of some good Samaritans.

On Saturday, just before noon, a car struck a utility pole then hit a tree, causing a fire. Before first responders could get there, some bystanders stepped in.

Matthew Donlin was on his way to work when he sprang into action. He removed the woman’s seatbelt and got her out of the car.

“It was, BANG!,” said Donlin. “And the airbags were blowing up… The flames were coming in, so when you’re trying to go around the woman to get that seatbelt and follow it down was the tough part.”