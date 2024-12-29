MILWAUKEE — A 14- year-old and 17-year-old were victims in two of four separate, non-fatal shootings that took place in Milwaukee Saturday, Dec 28.

The 14-year-old was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries and an 18-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:14 p.m. near the intersection of N. 21st St. and W. Concordia Ave. The shooting is still under investigation and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The 17-year-old victim was shot near N. 38th St. and W. Hadley St. around 10:49 p.m. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A 22-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries after a shooting that took place near the intersection of N. Dr. William Finlayson St. and W. Keefe Ave. around 6:55 p.m.

A 26-year-old victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the corner of N. 38th Street and W. Lisbon Ave. around 3:30 in the afternoon.

The Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances around each of the shootings and are searching for a suspect in three of the cases. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.