MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police have issued a warning regarding a sound all-too familiar for Milwaukee residents as the new year rings in: celebratory gunfire.

“MPD has a duty to respond to shots being fired, whatever the reason…the discharge of a firearm has the potential to injure or take someone’s life,” said Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner in a video released by MPD Saturday. The issue is not a new one for the city, with at least 83 Shot Spotter incidents reporting to kick off 2024.

According to the National Library of Medicine, falling bullets, often referred to as tired bullets, can attain high velocities during their descent and have the potential to cause serious injury or death to people and animals, or significant damage to property upon impact.

Though celebratory gunfire becomes a significant issue during two holidays in particular – Independence Day and the New Year – the issue is not limited to these days, such as last Cinco de Mayo in two separate incidents on Milwaukee’s near south side.

