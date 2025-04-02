In a recent sports card auction, a rare Victor Wembanyama NBA rookie card sold for more than $500,000.

Since the pandemic in 2020, interest in buying and trading collectible sports cards has been increasing at a blistering pace, with many retailers selling out their shelves as quickly as the new boxes arrive from manufacturers like Panini and Topps.

Scaffidiology podcast host Steve Scaffidi sits down with Jared Uhan, the owner of Brew Town Trading Company (Home | Brew Town Trading Co., LLC) in Greenfield, Wisconsin for an in-depth look at the world of sports card collecting.

From the thrill of pulling a 1 of 1 in a pack of Topps baseball cards to the excitement of seeing a young fan buy their first pack, Uhan details the world of sports collectibles and how technology has changed the hobby.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, from 9-10 a.m.