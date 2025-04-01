MADISON, Wis. — One person is being questioned by the Dane County investigators after a bomb threat in the state Capitol building.

Wisconsin State Capitol Police responded around 12:50 p.m. on March 31 to a visitor inside the building who claimed they had a bomb. Further investigation found the individual had “what appeared to be Nerf darts taped to their belt area”, according to the Department of Administration.

Officers took the person outside the building while the Capitol Police K9 team swept the person, their backpack, and a nearby vehicle. No explosives were detected.

In an initial assessment, the individual was found to be having a mental health-related crisis and was taken to the Dane County Jail for further questioning.

No evacuation was ordered for the Capitol building, after the threat was not found to be credible.