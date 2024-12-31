UPDATE at 9:50 a.m. CST on Dec. 31, 2024: The search for 47-year-old Virgil Thew, who is suspected of killing two juveniles and one adult in the City of New Lisbon, is underway. The New Lisbon Police Department has released a more complete timeline of their investigation into the murders.

Authorities say the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office contacted the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office at 10:09 p.m. CST on Dec. 29 for reports of a missing juvenile, who was picked up and last seen with Thew.

The following morning, New Lisbon Police launched its own investigation into the missing juvenile, learning that a second person was missing around 7:40 a.m. CST. With the cooperation of the missing juvenile’s parents and neighboring law agencies, they searched throughout the day and finally located the bodies of one adult and two juveniles in a home on the 300-block of W Bridge St. in New Lisbon.

Thew remains unaccounted for. He is listed at approximately 5-foot-10 and 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a dark down coat, blue jeans, and a hat. He is wanted by the Wisconsin Probation and Parole Division of the Department of Corrections (DOC).

If you have information to contribute, please call the New Lisbon Police Department at (608) 562-3333. If you see him, do not interact with Thew. Contact 911 immediately to report the sighting as he is considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement.

In addition to those listed above, other contributing agencies include the Mauston Police, Necedah Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

NEW LISBON, Wis. — A suspect is on the loose after three people were found dead in a home Monday afternoon in the City of New Lisbon in west-central Wisconsin.

47-year-old Virgil G. Thew has been identified as a person of interest after three people were found dead in a residence on Monday, Dec 30 around 4:29 p.m.

Thew is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches, weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored down coat and hat.

He is currently wanted through Wisconsin Probation and Parol. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information should contact the New Lisbon Police Department. Police are expected to release more information later today.

