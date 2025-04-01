MILWAUKEE — The results are in for the 2025 Spring Election.

Dane County Judge Susan Crawford has been projected to serve as the newest member of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

The Associated Press certified Crawford’s projected win at 9:44 p.m. CST winning 54.8% of the vote against Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel.

The State Supreme Court Race for 2025 has been resulted in the most expensive judicial race in Wisconsin state history with more than $90 million dollars having been spent in U.S. history.

Justice-elect Crawford will serve for ten years on the State Supreme Court replacing Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who is retiring.

Image Curtesy of Wisconsin’s Associated Press. Wisconsin Supreme Court Results.

“I’ve spent my whole career fighting for Wisconsin As a prosecutor, a lawyer, a judge, and now a soon to be justice on the Wisconsin’s Supreme Court,” Crawford said in her victory speech Tuesday night.

“​My ​promise ​to ​Wisconsin ​is ​clear. ​I ​will ​be ​a ​fair, ​​impartial, ​and ​common ​sense ​justice ​on ​the ​Wisconsin ​Supreme ​Court.”

According to Wisconsin’s Associated Press:

Crawford defeated Republican-backed Brad Schimel in a race that broke records for spending, was the highest-turnout Wisconsin Supreme Court election ever and became a proxy fight for the nation’s political battles.

Overnight, Musk posted on his X platform that “The long con of the left is corruption of the judiciary.” In another comment, he seemed to take solace from voters’ approval to elevate the state’s photo ID requirement from state law to constitutional amendment.

Trump, Musk and other Republicans lined up behind Schimel, a former state attorney general. Democrats including former President Barack Obama and billionaire megadonor George Soros backed Crawford.

The first major election in the country since November was seen as a litmus test of how voters feel about Trump’s first months back in office and the role played by Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency has torn through federal agencies and laid off thousands of workers. Musk traveled to Wisconsin on Sunday to make a pitch for Schimel and personally hand out to $1 million checks to voters.

Crawford was beating Schimel by more than 8 points, based on unofficial results. Turnout exceeded 52% of the voting age population, topping the record set in 2023 of nearly 40%. Spending was on its way to surpass $100 million.

Schimel told his supporters he had conceded to Crawford, leading to yells of anger. One woman began to chant, “Cheater, cheater!”

“No,” Schimel said. “You’ve got to accept the results.”

Schimel, a former Republican attorney general, received strong support from conservative groups and billionaire Elon Musk, who contributed over $20 million to his campaign. During their only debate, Schimel accused the court’s current liberal majority of bias, stating, “Justice is no longer blind on the Supreme Court.” Crawford countered by criticizing Schimel’s ties to Musk, arguing that outside money was influencing the race.

After the results were announced, Schimel conceded the race, acknowledging the outcome.

“ ​ The ​numbers ​aren’t ​gonna ​turn ​around. ​They’re ​too ​bad. ​ ​And ​we’re ​not ​going ​to ​pull ​this ​off,” he said.

Crawford’s victory could have far-reaching effects on key issues such as abortion rights, redistricting, and voting laws in Wisconsin. Crawford’s win preserves the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, a crucial outcome as the court prepares to address the key issues. Despite Schimel’s financial backing and prominent endorsements, Crawford’s message resonated with Wisconsin voters.

“​Our ​fair ​elections, ​our ​Supreme ​Court ​and ​Wisconsin ​stood ​up ​and ​said ​loudly ​that ​justice ​does ​not ​have ​a ​price,” she says.

“Our ​courts ​are not ​for ​sale. And ​you ​have ​entrusted ​with ​me ​with ​great ​responsibilities. ​And ​I ​will ​carry ​them ​out ​with ​honesty, ​dedication, ​and ​integrity. ​I ​will ​work ​hard ​each ​and ​every ​day ​to ​uphold ​our ​Constitution ​and ​administer ​justice ​for ​the ​people ​of ​Wisconsin. ​I ​look ​forward ​to ​working ​with ​my ​colleagues ​on the ​Wisconsin ​Supreme ​Court ​to ​deliver ​fair ​and ​impartial ​decisions.”

In another key race, Jill Underly was re-elected as Wisconsin’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, defeated Republican challenger Brittany Kinser. Underly, who has championed public education and teacher support during her tenure, celebrated her victory with a message of unity.

“Tonight, we celebrate a victory not just for our campaign, but for every educator, family, and most importantly–kids– across our great state,” Underly said. ‘

“Let’s move forward with renewed dedication and unity, ensuring that Wisconsin remains a leader in public education. Thank you for your trust and support, and your unwavering belief in the promise of our public schools. Here’s to a brighter future to all of Wisconsin’s children.”

In addition to these races, Wisconsin voters approved a referendum to enshrine the state’s voter ID law in the state constitution. The amendment, which passed with 63% approval, ensures that photo identification will continue to be required at the polls. The text reads “Photographic identification for voting. Shall section 1m of article III of the constitution be created to require that voters present valid photographic identification verifying their identity in order to vote in any election, subject to exceptions which may be established by law?” Wisconsin has had a photo ID requirement for voting since 2011, so the question for voters is whether to enshrine the law into the state’s constitution. Supporters argue that the law enhances election security, while opponents claim it would disenfranchise certain voters.

Image Curtsey of Journal Sentinel. Wisconsin Question 1 Require Voter Photo ID Amendment results.

The election results signal a continued shift in Wisconsin’s political landscape, particularly regarding judicial independence, education policies, and voting rights. With a divided legislature and key elections ahead, these outcomes are likely to influence the state’s political debates for years to come.