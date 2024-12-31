MADISON – Recovery is slow but steady for a student injured by gunfire in the deadly Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison December 16th.

Pastor Marcio Sierra Jr. is serving as a spokesperson for the family of one of the six injured in the shooting, and reports the male student is alert and active in the hospital. Sierra shared on Facebook Saturday that the student, who WTMJ is not naming at this time, was shot twice in the head and once in the abdomen.

Video of a student injured in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison alert and awake as of December 28th. The student writes on the whiteboard: “In the Lord there are springs of Living Water.” Video Credit: Marcio Sierra Jr.

“After receiving two bullets in the head and one in the abdomen, being in a comma for almost a week, and with doctors saying that about 40% of the brain was damaged, his progress is nothing short of a miracle.” said Sierra. The student’s left hip is also fractured. As of December 28th, the student was alert and able to write on a whiteboard.

14-year-old student Rubi Vergara and 42-year-old teacher Erin West were killed in the attack before the shooter, 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, took her own life. Madison Police have still not released a motive for the shooting.

