MILWAUKEE – It’s been a rough start to the season for the Milwaukee Brewers. Following Monday’s 11-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals, the team remains winless and has given up an alarming 47 runs.

“We’ve been boat-raced the last three games,” manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “(But) you’ve got to keep believing in the process. Stick to what you do. Win pitches, steal a game, and wait for the (injured) guys to get healthy.”

The Crew is down nine of its Top-15 pitchers to start the season, the manager lamented. But he expects the veteran players to rally the team.

“There are a lot of good leaders in that (clubhouse),” Murphy said. “They know how decimated we are on the mound. We’ve lost 65% of our pitching staff. If you lose that (many arms), no team in baseball can survive.”

