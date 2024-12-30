MILWAUKEE — Police released images of a man in his 20s who is accused of sexually assaulting an unspecified victim, asking the Milwaukee community for help in identifying them so they can take the next steps in their investigation.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the suspect is wanted for a sexual assault that occurred around 9:00 p.m. CST on December 18, 2024 on the 2300-block of W Wisconsin Ave, a popular area nearby to the Pabst Mansion and The Rave Nightclub.

He is described as an African-American male in his 20s listed at approx. 5-foot-10 and 185 to 200 lbs with a “light-medium complexion” and black, braided hair with blonde tips. They say he was wearing a puffy, greenish/grey jacket from the chest to the waist with black, cloth material throughout the rest. He also wore black jeans, authorities say.

While details of the incident have not been specified, authorities say the suspect was seen running northbound toward W Wells St. on N 24 St after the alleged sexual assault.

If you have information that would help authorities in their investigation, you’re urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7401. If you wish to submit an anonymous tip, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or submit a tip online using P3 Tips.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

