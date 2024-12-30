MILWAUKEE — A rare spotting: one of the peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin is spotted in the wild.

“Trapper” was born at the We Energies Valley Power Plant nest box earlier this year, and left the nest in June. The falcon was named after Olympic bronze medalist trap shooter and Wisconsin native Madelynn Bernau.

“It is so incredible to see him maturing and thriving as a juvenile in his natural habitat,” Bernau said.

2024 peregrine falcon “Trapper’ spotted in the wild in December 2024. Born at the We Energies Valley Power Plant nest box earlier in 2024 (left) and left the nest in June 2024. Named after Olympic bronze medalist trap shooter and Wisconsin native Madelynn Bernau. Birder Braden Ribbens took the photo (right) in early September of Trapper mid-flight in Sheboygan Falls.

Birder Braden Ribbens snapped the photo of Trapper mid-flight in Sheboygan Falls in early September, then sharing the photo with peregrine falcon manager Greg Septon. Septon was able to identify Trapper based on the band on Trapper’s leg. The combination of colors, letters and numbers on the tags helps identify all falcons born at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plants.

“I remember the day he was banded, I had the honor of choosing between a male or female peregrine falcon to be named in honor of my Olympic sport. I ultimately decided on a male in hopes that we would see him again, as males on average tend to stick closer to their birthplace than females. Glad to say my wish came true, and I want to thank the birder for capturing the incredible photos and reaching out to Greg with the photos!” Bernau said. “I wish him safe travels to wherever he may fly, and I hope he sticks around Wisconsin to help create more peregrine falcons for years to come.”

We Energies and WPS reports that Trapper was one of nine chicks born this year, with all the chicks being named after Wisconsin Olympic medalists.

To date, 453 peregrine falcons have been born at We Energies and WPS power plants since the program began in 1992, which accounts for 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.