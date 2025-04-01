MADISON, Wis. — The last remaining student injured during the Abundant Life Christian School shooting suffers a health setback.

A spokeperson from UW Health tells WTMJ:

“The remaining patient who has been cared for at American Family Children’s Hospital following the Abundant Life Christian School shooting is again in critical condition. The family continues to request privacy at this time.”

The school shooting on December 16, 2024 inside a school study hall left 42-year-old teacher Erin West and 14-year-old Rubi Vergara dead along with student shooter 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow. Five others were injured in the shooting, with the latest teen released in January.

No motive for the shooting has ever been released.