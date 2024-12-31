MILWAUKEE – A difficult year for craft brewing in the City of Milwaukee will carry over into the new year.

City Lights Brewing Company has announced their last day of opeartions will be January 4th.

“This decision was gut-wrenchingly difficult and comes after numerous challenges have made it unsustainable to continue.” the company wrote on social media Tuesday.

City Lights had previously halted wholesale distribution of their products at grocery stores in May.

A post on City Lights Brewing Company’s Facebook page laying out plans for the closure of the brewery in 2025. December 31st, 2024

The company first opened its doors in 2017.

City Lights’ taproom will be open both Friday and Saturday.

