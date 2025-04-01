MILWAUKEE – As time counts down to polls closing across Wisconsin at 8p.m. voters in Milwaukee have reported that polling locations have seen a shortage of ballots available.

In statement to reassure voters, Milwaukee elections commissioner Paulina Gutiérrez has asked voters to stay in line as election day workers is working diligently to replenish resources and ballots to polling locations as voters have turned up to the polls in a historic turnout.

In speaking with the media, Gutiérrez has said that the elections commission was expecting a large amount of voters, but did not such a high number of voters Tuesday night.

“My colleagues across the state started to notice last week that the buzz of a lot of people voting would be expected, so we decided to increase our orders for ballots,” said Gutierrez. “Still, we’re hitting unprecedented numbers.”

In making sure that new ballots got to polling places on time, the Milwaukee Elections Commission has sent out ten additional couriers with blank ballots to fill up voter demand.

“Other sites that are low, we are continuing to stay in communication with them as we send more ballots,” said Gutierrez. “We are continuing to send out, we have less than an hour left and we are not going to stop. It’s a historic turnout and so we are working as quickly as possible to get those resources out there.”

620 WTMJ will have more updates as we gather more information at this time.