Get ready for the ultimate beer-lover’s dream on this 10-day Beer & Brewery Tour through Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic with WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx. This adventure is a must for those craving a blend of rich history, breathtaking sights, and, of course, world-class brews.

Click here for a brochure to learn more about the trip! Interested in a reservation form? Click here!

Start in Munich, where the vibrant beer culture comes to life as you explore iconic beer halls like Hofbräuhaus, enjoy tastings at historic breweries, and dive into Bavaria’s legendary beer heritage.

Then, journey to the magical Neuschwanstein Castle, followed by a visit to Salzburg, home to Austria’s oldest breweries, where you’ll sip on some of the finest beers in Europe.

In Vienna, you’ll indulge in both cultural marvels and the city’s dynamic craft beer scene, before heading to Prague, where you’ll wander through cobblestone streets, discover historic landmarks, and taste the famous Budweiser Budvar.

This tour offers the perfect mix of adventure, culture, and unforgettable beer experiences—don’t miss out on the trip of a lifetime!

Email Sandy at [email protected] to learn more, or call the travel expert, Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 for more information.