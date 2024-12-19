Wisconsin’s Afternoon News host John Mercure & Collette are teaming up to host an incredible journey through Southeast Asia.

From the villages of Vietnam and the temples of Cambodia to the friendly locals of Laos and the lively energy of Thailand, embark on an unforgettable cultural adventure. Start your journey in Vietnam, where lush valleys and verdant fields create a beautiful country with a long and rich history.

This 18-day journey begins on October 2, 2025, and runs through October 20, 2025!

Image via Collette

Kingdoms of Southeast Asia Tour: Itinerary at a Glance

Day 1: Overnight Flight

Days 2 – 4: Mercure La Gare Hanoi, Hanoi

Day 5: Bhaya Classic Halong Bay , Halong

Days 6 – 9: Little Oasis Hotel & Spa , Hoi An

Days 9 – 11: Novotel Saigon Centre, Ho Chi Minh

Days 12 – 14: Borei Angkor Resort, Siem Reap

Days 15 – 17: Souphattra Hotel Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang

Day 18: Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, Bangkok

Interested in learning more about this spectacular trip?

If you’re interested in booking this trip or learning more information, you can call Collette at 1-877-263-1642 and refer to Booking No. 1241443. You can also email John at [email protected].

Join John and Collette for a Special Travel Presentation on Monday, February 3, 2025, at the Delafield Brewhaus at 3832 Hillside Dr. in Delafield, WI 53018 beginning at 7:00 p.m. CST. Click here to view the full brochure, or view it in your browser (below).