MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed against a 14-year-old boy accused of striking and killing a motorcyclist in town for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, which a criminal complaint has since shown was one step in a string of violent crimes that evening.

Zykevious Joshua-Alexander, 14, is facing five felony charges: Reckless Homicide (1st Degree), Vehicle operator Fleeing or Eluding an Officer resulting in death, Hit-and-Run resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle without a license, causing death and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent as a party of crime.

According to a criminal complaint, the 14-year-old suspect is accused of robbing a woman of her wallet and cell phone around 6:20 p.m. CST on July 27th, 2024 on the 700-block of W St. Paul Ave. The victim and her family were allegedly approached by Joshua-Alexander and his co-conspirator while returning to their car from German Fest.

The suspects allegedly pointed a gun at them while demanding money. The victim told authorities the two suspects then walked away after searching her car, asking for more money and even requesting that she send them money via Cash App. That phone was recovered from the Chicago area and later returned to the victim.

Milwaukee police officers responded to the scene to investigate and around 6:34 p.m. CST, the suspects were allegedly seen trying to break into a parked car. The suspects allegedly jumped into a stolen silver Hyundai, speeding away from the scene while Milwaukee authorities pursued.

The suspect vehicle escaped the view of police officers until pedestrians flagged the authorities down near the intersection of S. Barclay Street and E. Walker St, where the Hyundai crashed and a male victim was seen injured on the roadway as passersby attempted to save him using CPR.

That victim, who was pronounced dead by 7:16 p.m. CST, was later identified as 31-year-old Marc Jones of Oregon, WI. He was visiting the Milwaukee area for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects speeding through a stop sign, crashing into Jones’ vehicle and sending him flying off his vehicle. Authorities also recovered a firearm that fell out of the Hyundai at the crash site. Video showed both suspects running away on foot and successfully escaping from the crime scene.

Over the next several days, Milwaukee authorities gathered intel to suggest Joshua-Alexander was the culprit in this string of crimes. The criminal complaint stated that Joshua-Alexander was “known to Milwaukee Police as being potentially active in committing robberies and stealing vehicles.”

Authorities visited his home on the 3900-block of W Walnut St., where he first tried to flee and was eventually found under a pile of clothing in his basement.

Joshua-Alexander allegedly admitted to stealing the Hyundai, robbing the aforementioned family, speeding from authorities and fleeing the scene. He claimed not to know about the motorcycle crash.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

