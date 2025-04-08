MILWAUKEE — For those accoustomed to a rural environment, the sight prescribed burns in grassfields on a spring afternoon is not all-too uncommon.

But for those living in and around downtown Milwaukee, Tuesday’s controlled burn at Lakeshore State Park is a first-of-its-kind experience.

A smattering of passerby took in the burn from a safe distance around 10:00am, while crews laid out a path for the flames to burn through dead vegetation along the park’s island portion.

“The prescribed burn will enhance the prairie habitat utilized by a number of bird and insect species, along with reducing runoff and improving native prairie success,” said Elaine Zautke, Lakeshore State Park property manager. “Following the burn, additional native seeding and plant installations will occur this summer, further improving the prairie.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources laid out a window from March 31st through April 9 to carry out the burn, which gives the DNR a big enough period to navigate potential adverse weather conditions.

The benefits of prescribed burns include the reduction of hazardous wildfire fuels are reduced, improved foraging and nesting in the revitalized vegetation, and reducing the prevalence of non-native or invasive plant species. DNR Property Supervisor for the Milwaukee State Parks Work Unit Angela Vickio says the park’s current list of invasives includes plants not normally associated with an urban environment.

“There’s various ​mustard ​species ​of ​plants. ​Randomly we ​have ​alfalfa, ​which ​is ​not ​a ​common ​invasive,” Vickio tells WTMJ.

Vickio adds while the DNR had the funding to conduct the burn last year, they chose to wait until 2025 based ​off ​of ​the ​availability ​of ​the ​funds ​ , and the involved ​​timing ​to ​get ​a ​burn ​plan ​completed ​and then get ​out public notice far enough in advance. “Even ​though we ​had ​the ​funding ​last ​year, it just ​took ​a ​while ​for ​all ​the ​approvals ​to ​go ​through.”

The island portion of the park will remain closed for the duration of the burn.

Those interested in learning more about the benefits of prescribed burns and take a guided tour of the project can attend an informative hike on Saturday, April 19th.

