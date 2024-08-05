In response to a proposed bill authored by Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wausau aimed at converting the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore into a national park, local leaders and tribal authorities are voicing their opposition to the proposal.

Congressman Tiffany introduced the bill with the idea that federal resources would increase tourism, protect landscapes and maintain hunting access. But Red Cliff Ojibwe tribal officials in northern Wisconsin say they have questions and concerns, and have not received sufficient communication from Tiffany’s office.

“Gaa-Miskwaabikaang Tribal officials have repeatedly presented questions and concerns about the bill to lawmakers and Tiffany’s staff at the Capitol” read the August 1st statement from the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. “However, the Tribe has not received sufficient communication or information. Without the appropriate consultation from lawmakers, the Tribe must oppose this bill in order to protect the best interests of Gaa-Miskwaabikaang and its tribal membership.”

The statement also claims tribal officials were first made aware of Congressman Tiffany’s plans to introduce the bill in October of 2023, but that he did not provide any formal consultation with the Tribal Council prior to that point.

The statement indicates that last March, Tribal Council Chairwoman Nicole Boyd, Vice Chairman Richard Peterson, and three other members visited Washington D.C. and spoke with Tiffany’s staff at the Capitol regarding their concerns about the lack of information and consultation with local constituents, municipalities, and Tribal nations.

The tribal leaders also cite a lack of studies examining potential impact to the environment, economy, or tribal culture. A spokeswoman for Congressman Tiffany has said the bill does not alter or change Ojibwe treaty rights like hunting and fishing on public land near the Apostle Islands.

Tribal officials also say the designation would not in fact be Wisconsin’s first national park. The Frog Bay Tribal National Park along Lake Superior in Bayfield was designated in 2012. The National Parks Service website does not include tribal national parks in its list of parks with national designations.

While the Mayor of Bayfield Tom Dougherty has not made an official response to the bill (Mayor Dougherty tells me he has placed the topic on the agenda for the village’s August 14th City Council meeting and has invited Congressman Tiffany to join that meeting), he has issued a response to the proposal on his personal Facebook page.

“The City of Bayfield has long been considered The Gateway to the Apostle Islands yet the city, and surrounding communities were not included or asked to participate. The bill lacks accountability and transparency” said Dougherty in the post Monday. “Toting the success of other dissimilar parks with an apples-to-oranges comparison shows a lack of appreciation for the fragile balance between infrastructure and the expectations of visiting tourists”.

In response to a request for comment regarding the points raised by tribal leaders and Mayor Dougherty, a spokesperson from Congressman Tiffany shared the following statement with WTMJ:

Congressman Tiffany consulted with numerous towns, organizations, and both Red Cliff and Bad River regarding this legislation. Here is a list of local supporters. Any statement indicating otherwise is incorrect. Here is a list of local supporters: Senator Romaine Quinn (SD-25), Representative Angie Sapik (AD-73), Representative Chanz Green (AD-74), Mayor Gary Gillis of Hayward, Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation (Rescinded their letter of support after we introduced the bill), Burnett County Economic Development Corporation, Iron County Economic Development Corporation, Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation, Hayward Chamber of Commerce, Superior Chamber of Commerce, The Development Association – Superior, Northwest Regional Planning Commission, Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board, Town of Barnes, Town of Bass Lake, Town of Brule, Town of Morse, Town of Namakagon, Town of Oliver, Town of Oma, Hunter Nation, and Norvado. Our office also met with the tribes, Ashland City Council, Ashland/Bayfield WTA, Town of LaPointe board meeting via Zoom, Ashland County Administrator Dan Grady, Bayfield County Exec Committee, Northwest Regional Planning Commission annual meeting, Bayfield EDC, Washburn City Council, and held Mobile office hours in Mellen. Additionally, we will also be holding an informative telephone town hall on September 4th at 7 PM ET to answer any questions led by Congressman Tiffany.”

“Our office has proactively engaged and consulted with Red Cliff and their lobbyist, including sharing the bill text with them prior to its introduction. Any claim to the contrary is false. We have addressed every question and concern raised by their tribal consultant regarding this legislation and remain open to addressing any further questions outlined in their three-page document. However, we have not received the mentioned letter, nor were these concerns communicated through their consultant. Furthermore, Congressman Tiffany was not even in Congress in 2018. Therefore, he was not floating the idea then. Any claim suggesting otherwise is untrue. Nothing in our bill does anything to alter or change existing treaty rights. We also consulted the National Park Service before introducing the bill, and they reaffirmed that existing treaty rights remain preserved unless Congress explicitly revokes them through legislation – which nothing in this bill would do. That said, in order to address any concerns people may have, we are planning to add an amendment to the bill in committee that would reaffirm that the new designation will not in any way modify existing treaties. The underlying bill text also directs the National Park Service to enhance interpretative displays within the Apostle Islands to the Ojibwe tribes, the original inhabitants of the Apostle Islands who have called the area home for centuries. The Apostle Islands are integral to the culture of the Ojibwe people and elevating this unit to National Park status will help promote their history and unique connection to this special place. This land is already protected federal land under the National Park Service, and nothing in this bill modifies its existing boundaries, treaties, or the tribe’s right to hunt and gather.”

The spokesperson did not comment on the offer from Mayor Dougherty to join the August 14th city council meeting.

