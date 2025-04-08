MILWAUKEE — — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third straight triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks erased a 24-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103 on Tuesday night.

The Bucks won their fifth straight and snapped Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.

After trailing 95-71 with less than 10 minutes left, Milwaukee scored 23 straight points and eventually tied it 97-all on AJ Green’s 3-pointer with 3:36 left.

On the Timberwolves’ next possession, Milwaukee’s Kevin Porter Jr. and Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert got in a skirmish that resulted in technical fouls for both players. Milwaukee’s Gary Trent Jr., who was jawing at Gobert at the end of the confrontation, got an additional technical foul.

Anthony Edwards made a free throw to give Minnesota a 98-97 lead. But on Minnesota’s ensuing possession, Bobby Portis stole the ball from Edwards to set up a Porter dunk that put Milwaukee ahead for good and started an 8-0 run.

Porter ended up with 21 points. Portis had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a 25-game suspension.

Edwards scored 25 points for Minnesota. Donte DiVincenzo added 24 and Naz Reid had 17.