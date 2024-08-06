GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers Family Night is always a big deal for your favorite cheeseheads, but when you have an 11-year-old catching NFL-level punts with the confidence of a pro, it takes the excitement to another level.

In front of a crowd of more than 60,000 screaming Green Bay Packers fans, 11-year-old Trace Ramirez of Waupun, Wisconsin took to the gridiron and caught three consecutive punts while holding two other footballs, drawing the admiration and attention of Packers fans, coaches and players alike.

The multi-sport athlete joined ESPN Wisconsin’s Kyle, Brust & Nortman (KBN) to share his perspective on that moment and what made it special.

“My Dad waited eight years for us to go to that game and play on that field,” he explained.

Trace’s father had been in touch regarding potential youth football appearances at Packers Family Night for years before his son stole the show. They told KBN that just two days before Packers Family Night, six kids from the Waupun Gridiron Football team were invited to participate.

Ramirez, a multi-sport athlete, told KBN that he learned how to track a ball by playing outfielder in baseball. On the field with Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Ramirez was celebrated by the whole crowd — though he admitted that he was most excited to celebrate with and meet star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The degree of difficulty in catching NFL-level punts is very high, but that pressure didn’t stop Ramirez from showcasing his talent on this massive platform.

“The second one, I think, was tougher than the third one, because the second one — you had to hold onto it without it bouncing off the first one, and the third one, you just have to have it hit your hands and then have the second one over it.”

