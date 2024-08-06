WAUPUN, Wis. — A new inmate death has been reported at Waupun Correctional Institution — the next in a long line of in-custody deaths at the facility.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is reporting via their Facebook profile that they were contacted around 7:25 a.m. CST on Monday, August 5, regarding the death of an inmate.

The initial investigation shows that the death is likely “a self-inflicted incident”. They also report that “at the time of discovery, staff responded rapidly and appropriately, providing medical aid in an effort to save the inmate’s life”.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is fully cooperating with the investigation. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says this remains an open investigation and that further won’t be provided until the investigation is concluded.

This is the fifth person to die at the prison since June 2023. Nine people, including Warden Randall Hepp, have been charged in connection with the string of deaths. Hepp, facing charges of misconduct in public office related to the incidents, is due for arraignment today: Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

This is a developing news story. If further details are revealed, an update and/or follow-up may be issued.

