MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police have released body camera and dashcam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened in a construction zone on I-43 northbound after a car chase.

It happened on June 20th after a white Chevrolet Trax fled a traffic stop on Milwaukee’s northwest side near N. 17th Street and W. Vliet Street, leading officers on a prolonged chase through city streets, with the Trax driving on the wrong side of the road and weaving through traffic before getting onto the freeway.

Officers cornered the vehicle in the construction zone near Vienna Avenue on I-43, where the footage shows that the driver refused to stop the car and backed into the first squad car on the scene in an attempt to escape. That’s when an officer opened fire through the driver’s side window, hitting both people in the front seats.

17-year-old Ashley Patterson and 18-year-old Calveyon Jeans were shot, with Patterson receiving life-threatening injuries and Jeans left seriously injured. Patterson was pregnant and the baby did not survive. 18-year-old Semira Dean, 17-year-old Tyrone Rogers, and two juveniles were uninjured and arrested.

The officer who fired his gun remains on administrative duty.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Police were searching for the vehicle in connection to an attempted armed robbery carjacking that occurred earlier that day on Jefferson Street and a subsequent armed robbery carjacking just two blocks away on Broadway.

According to the criminal complaint, the first victim was a woman visiting Milwaukee from out of state and the second victim was a man visiting from out of town. Both were driving rental vehicles.

The Chevrolet Trax was found to be stolen and a gun was recovered from inside it.

That gun was determined to be stolen as well in a separate stolen vehicle case, where a deputy with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office reported his Kia Forte stolen in September of last year with both a personal firearm and his service weapon inside. The car and one gun was recovered, but the service weapon remained missing until this incident.

In interviews with investigators, Dean claimed the occupants of the car were a group called the “Crash Out Dummies” who frequently steal and sell cars. When asked if she felt bad about this, Dean said “no, because it was fun.” The footage shows her attempting to hit officers for shooting her friends as she is arrested.

All four named defendants are facing a slew of charges including recklessly endangering safety, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, and weapons charges.

