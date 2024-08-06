MILWAUKEE – The Brewers should learn before the end of August just how well All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is recovering from his bad back, according to manager Pat Murphy.

“We’re doing everything we can to get him back on the field,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(Yelich) is doing everything in his power (to return). We’re going to know pretty soon if that’ll be possible. We’ll know before September 1st where he’s trending.”

Yelich has been on the Injured List with lower back inflammation since July 24th. The offense misses his bat, Murphy admitted.

“It’s been obvious the glaring need for him to be in the middle of our lineup,” he said

Praying for Freddy

Dodgers first baseman Freddy Freeman returned to the field on Monday, after taking a leave of absence to be with his family. Freeman’s 3-year-old son Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré.

After the Dodgers game, Freeman gave props to the Brewers skipper.

“I want to give a shout out to Pat Murphy and his staff,” Freeman said. “They sent a video to my family about how they were praying for us and wishing us well.”

When asked about it, Murphy said: “Don’t give me too much credit.”

“I don’t know Freddy that well,” the manager said. “(But) I respect him at the ultimate level, not only by how he plays but by who he is as a human being. We, as a staff, made a video for him. I don’t know why he (only) mentioned me. (I’m sure) many people reached out. Everyone respects him.”

We may be bias, but Pat Murphy is the best.

A really cool gesture by the Brewers manager giving well wishes to a family that needs all the support they can get.#ThisIsMyCrew#ThisisMyManager

— 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) August 6, 2024

