PARIS (AP) — Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2024 Olympic run has come to a close as Franz Wagner scored 18 points and Germany overcame a sluggish start to beat Greece 76-63, advancing to the semifinals for the first time.

Dennis Schroder added 13 points and eight assists for the reigning World Cup champions, who will face the winner of France and Canada on Thursday. Germany’s previous best finish at the Olympics was seventh place in 1992.

Germany is unbeaten at the Paris Games after going 3-0 in the group stage.

“I think everybody on the team knows that we’ve got a special group, and I want to get the most out of this,” Wagner said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points for Greece, which was denied its first semifinals berth in Antetokounmpo’s first Olympics appearance.

Greece had 15 turnovers, leading to 20 points for Germany.

Wagner entered the quarterfinals averaging a team-high 22 points per game but struggled to get going.