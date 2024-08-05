MILWAUKEE – For the first time since demolition of the former Northridge Mall site began earlier this year, community members will have the opportunity to share their ideas for the future of the site with Milwaukee city leaders.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and 9th District Alderwoman Larresa Taylor will lead a town hall and q&a discussion regarding the former Northridge Mall tonight with the hope to “inform the community about the current status of the former mall, the demolition timeline, and the upcoming planning process”, according to a release from the city. The meeting tonight will also allow community members to provide input on the plans for the future.

Since the mall’s closure in 2003, the site known as Granville Station has sat largely empty but for a handful of events over the years. U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises based in China bought the property in 2008; 10 years later, a court battle between the city and Black Spruce over the property would last for another five years before the city would be granted the property last January through property tax foreclosure.

Demolition work at the site began in March, and the city expects work paving the way for re-development to be completed by fall of 2025.

Community members can attend tonight’s meeting from 5:30 to 7:30pm in the Vincent High School Auditorium, 7501 North Granville Road.

Ideas about the site's future can be shared by the public ahead of tonight's