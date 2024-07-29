MILWAUKEE – The man struck and killed while riding his motorcycle while in Milwaukee for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival has been identified as 31-year-old Marc Jones of Oregon, WI.

Jones was riding his Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle on the night of July 27 when he was hit by a Hyundai Elantra that drove through a stop sign at the intersection of 1st St. and Walker St. in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, that car was involved in an armed robbery and pursuit by police that was terminated before the crash happened.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted CPR. Jones was transported to Froedert Hospital and pronounced dead after arrival at the emergency room.

Jones’ family told investigators with the Milwaukee Police Department that Jones had made the trip from Oregon to Milwaukee specifically for Harley-Davidson Homecoming this weekend and he had attended the festival with a group of friends.

MPD is still searching for the driver of the Hyundai. Nobody is in custody.

