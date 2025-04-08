MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for a suspect who is responsible for burglary and strong-arm robbery.

Milwaukee police report that the burglary and robbery took place on April 5th at 7:30 a.m. near the corners of S. Clement Avenue and E. Russell Avenue and at 8:30 a.m. at the corners of S. Delaware Avenue and E. Russell Avenue.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, who is 30-35 years of age with short dark hair. He is approximately 6’0″ tall and weighs 200-220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, a black t-shirt with “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” on the front, and tan pants.

The suspect forced entry into a residence and demanded currency and ﬂed on foot. He then forcefully took items from a victim in the area and ﬂed on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call the Milwaukee police department.