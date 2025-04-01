Join Wisconsin’s Afternoon News host John Mercure & Collette to discover America’s musical legacy wrapped in dazzling lights and seasonal décor.

Enjoy a finger-snapping, toe-tapping time on a tour of America’s most famed musical cities – New Orleans, Memphis, and Nashville from December 7 to December 14, 2025!

Experience New Orleans, where jazz, food and fun are always on the menu. Tours will highligh the city’s musical history and influence.

Spend time in Memphis, “birthplace of the blues,” and tour Elvis Presley’s Graceland decked out for the holidays.

Marvel at the more than two million holiday lights along with acres of stunning décor at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, with reserved seats at the Grand Ole Opry and a magical holiday dinner and show at the Opryland Resort. Plus, see where country legends recorded hit tunes at RCA Studio B.

(L to R): The Gaylord Opryland Resourt, Beale Street, Graceland. Images courtesy of Collette.

America’s Music Cities Holiday: Itinerary at a Glance

Day 1 – 2: Sheraton, New Orleans, Louisiana

Day 3: New Orleans to The Inn at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi

Day 4: Oxford to The Guest House at Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee

Day 5: Memphis to Nashville, Tennessee

Day 6 – 7: Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville

Interested in learning more about this spectacular trip?

If you’re interested in booking this trip or learning more information, you can call Collette at 1-877-263-1642 and refer to Booking No. 1241522. You can also email John at [email protected].

Join John and Collette for a Special Travel Presentation on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Delafield Brewhaus at 3832 Hillside Dr. in Delafield, WI 53018.

Click here to view the full brochure, or view it in your browser (below).