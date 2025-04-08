MILWAUKEE — The search is on for the next CEO of Harley-Davidson as Jochen Zeitz announces his plan to retire.

The company confirms Zeitz’s desire to leave the position after five years, engaging an executive search firm in the fourth quarter of 2024 to help appoint their next leader. Zeitz will keep his position as CEO until the replacement is found.

“The Board is grateful to Mr. Zeitz for his many significant contributions to the Company as CEO. These contributions include, but are not limited to, the creation and successful execution of the Hardwire, the Company’s five-year strategic plan (2021-2025), reinvigorating the brand, and his leadership during one of the most challenging operating environments in the history of the Company”, according to the company’s statement released online.

Zeitz was appointed to the position in May of 2020, after having served on Harley-Davidson‘s board since 2007 and establishing the “Brand and Sustainability Committee”. Prior to that, he was chairman and CEO of Puma from 1993 to 2011, serving as Puma’s CFO until 2005.

He lead the company through a series of changes, including closing the historic Milwaukee headquarters and focusing on the company’s most profitable models at the expense of entry-level bikes.

Harley-Davidson reported a net loss of $117 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.