UPDATE at 4:40 p.m. CST on Sept. 13, 2024: The remains of Elijah Vue were found on a private property in a thick, wooded area, Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert. The Amber Alert has since been canceled and this has officially become a death investigation.

The area where Vue’s remains were found was near Kristy Bob Ln & Manitou Dr in Two Rivers. The Manitowoc County Sheriff alerted Two Rivers Police soon after the remains were discovered.

The remains were found by a person preparing their land for hunting season. Authorities say the area was searched several times before on land and by air. The Wisconsin Crime Lab ran DNA testing, which confirmed the skeletal remains were that of the young boy, Vue.

Authorities ask that community members avoid that area while the investigation is underway. If anyone has information that may contribute to the investigation, you’re urged to contact the Two Rivers Police Department.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

TWO RIVERS – Police in Two Rivers will hold a press conference this afternoon to provide an update on the search for missing Elijah Vue.

The press conference comes less than a week after authorities discovered human remains on a piece of private property in Two Rivers. Neither Two Rivers Police or Manitowoc County Sheriff’s officials have commented on whether or not the remains belong to Vue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Human remains found in Two Rivers

Vue has been missing since February; his mother Katrina Baur and his caretaker Jesse Vang remain in custody on child neglect charges, but are still not charged in connection to Vue’s disappearance.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Umbrella mistaken for gun causes widescale police response at Evans Elementary in Fond du Lac