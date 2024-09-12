FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A concerned community member called police to report someone with a gun entering Evans Elementary School on Thursday morning. Thankfully, the caller was mistaken and what appeared to be a gun was actually an umbrella, Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein confirmed.

As shared by the Fond du Lac Police Department, the call came in at 9:53 a.m. CST on Thursday, September 12 for reports of an individual wearing black clothing with a bandana on his head entering Evans Elementary School from the north entrance. Along with a bag strapped to their shoulder, the caller thought they saw a long gun in the individual’s hands.

FDLPD and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene to search and clear the school. Police quickly found the person in question and realized that it was a mistake. This individual was carrying a long umbrella and a single-strap puch bag on his shoulder.

As they determined there was no threat to the school or students, authorities began to clear out so the normal school day could resume as planned.

“I commend this citizen for immediately reporting the perceived threat and the Fond du Lac School District for initiating their protocols which allowed the FDLPD to respond, investigate and determine that the school was safe for everyone,” Chief Goldstein said. “The safety and security of our schools is a top priority.”

This scare came days after alleged threats at Theisen Middle School and Woodworth Middle School in Fond du Lac County, which were investigated by local authorities.

