MILWAUKEE – A lengthy and highly-used stretch of Center Street in the City of Milwaukee will be redesigned to increase pedestrian safety and decrease reckless driving.

A nearly two-mile stretch of the north side street between Teutonia Avenue on the east and Sherman Boulevard on the west will be reworked to include enhanced pedestrian crossings, protected bike lanes, transit boarding improvements, street trees, and traffic calming measures.

A map of Milwaukee shows where the planned Center Street redesign fits into the city’s growing network of protected bike lanes. Image Credit: City of Milwaukee

“I am grateful for this investment. To be clear, this is more than just a road project; this grant will significantly improve the neighborhoods along these two miles of Center Street,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson Thursday. “Pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers will all benefit from the changes along this street. I appreciate the support from Senator [Tammy] Baldwin and the thoughtful review of our application by the Biden/Harris administration.”

Theoretical concept of a reworked Center Street under a 31 million dollar project aiming to start construction in 2027. Image Credit: City of Milwaukee

Since the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the City of Milwaukee has tackled a number of road reworks in 2024; efforts include the recently completed Walnut Avenue redesign, as well as a planned 6th Street project through downtown, a new-look North Avenue on the city’s east side that begins construction Monday, and a National Avenue rework along the south side.

“This project will comprehensively address safety problems on this corridor by incorporating Complete Street interventions that are proven to reduce crash risk,” said Department of Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke. “Milwaukee intends to be a model for communities throughout Wisconsin.”

A bus bulb along the recently completed Walnut Street rework will also be seen along Center Street. Image Credit: City of Milwaukee

The Center Street project is in the very early stages; project initiation via public outreach and implementation agreements is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with construction not expected until 2027 at the earliest.

