MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced that Hank “The Ballpark Pup” passed away on Thursday, September 12.



It all started in February 2014 in Maryvale, Arizona. Hank, a stray, “wandered into the Brewers Arizona complex that spring and warmed up to Brewers players, coaches and staff at first sight”.

The Brewers say that throughout that spring, “Hank spent his days at the complex and his nights in the safety of Brewers homes. Every day, Hank participated in team activities, ranging from workouts on the field to doing meet and greets with fans attending games”.



When Spring Training ended that year, Hank was officially adopted by the family of Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski. For the past 10 years, he lived a comfortable life at his forever home in Wisconsin, cared for by a loving family.



“Hank was truly loved by our family and we are so grateful for the ten years we had with him,” said Marti Wronski. “Hank seemed to know that he was rescued by the entire Brewers family and he never met a fan – or really any human – he didn’t love. We are heartbroken to be without him but are grateful for the joy he brought to so many and the spotlight he helped shine on animal rescue.”



The Brewers and Wronski family encourage donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society or MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) for those who wish to honor the life of Hank.

Hank gets his home away from home at Miller Park Monday April 21st, 2014 at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The mobile dog house will change locations thru the season allowing fans to see Hank thruout the ballpark. Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers

Hank the dog, March 2014 Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, AZ. Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers