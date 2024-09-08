TWO RIVERS, Wis. — A local deer hunter came upon human skeletal remains on private property in the town of Two Rivers on Saturday.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately have information on the race, sex or age of the remains.

Neither the sheriff’s office or Two Rivers Police Department have commented on speculation that human remains were found specifically near Camp Manitou. The camp owned by Girl Scouts of Manitou is located just over three miles from where missing three-year-old Elijah Vue was last seen.

“We are fully aware of the ongoing case of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who disappeared in February. However, at this time, we are unable to confirm if the remains discovered are related to this case,” said Sheriff Dan Hartwig in a post to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The post also said that determining the identity of the remains would be a “lengthy process.”

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin State Crime Lab, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Anthropology Department, Two Rivers Police Department and the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office.

