MILWAUKEE — Three teenagers are facing felony aggravated assault charges after an attack caught on video Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Police say at approximately 4:00 p.m., they responded to an alley near 1st and Pierce to an incident where three adults were physically attacked by a group of juveniles. A 63-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A 62-year-old victim and the 53-year-old victim were medically treated at the scene.

Two 14-year-old males and a 15-year-old male have been taken into custody and police are seeking additional suspects. The suspects involved are facing felony aggravated assault charges due to what MPD calls the egregiousness of this incident.

“Those that cause harm to others in our community shall be held accountable,” said Milwaukee Police in a statement Thursday. “This behavior is not just unacceptable, it is inhumane. Violence is never appropriate conflict resolution.”

If you would like to watch the video, click here.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued the following statement on the incident:

“I am appalled by the actions of the young people involved in yesterday’s assaults in the Bradley Tech neighborhood. The attack on the victims was without any conceivable justification. The victims have my prayers for a speedy recovery.

Those responsible for the attacks must be held strictly accountable. I have spoken to police about this matter, and they tell me arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

It is also well past time for the restoration of police officers at schools. I ask MPS to address this with urgency.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

