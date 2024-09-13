MILWAUKEE — A new pro-Palestinian mural on Milwaukee’s north side has been vandalized.

The mural featured an intertwined Star of David and swastika with the words “the irony of becoming what you hated” in all capital letters. It’s now been sprayed with black paint.

The mural is posted on a building near Holton and Locust that used to have a mural honoring Breonna Taylor, the black woman killed in 2020 during a botched police raid.

Building owner Ihsan Atta said that he wanted to replace the Taylor mural with one that calls attention to the Israel-Hamas war.

Milwaukee Jewish community leaders have called the mural “horribly anti-Semitic”. Since the mural is on a privately owned building, the Milwaukee Jewish Federation is not planning to take any steps to have it removed.