TWO RIVERS – Police in Two Rivers will hold a press conference this afternoon to provide an update on the search for missing Elijah Vue.

The press conference comes less than a week after authorities discovered human remains on a piece of private property in Two Rivers. Neither Two Rivers Police or Manitowoc County Sheriff’s officials have commented on whether or not the remains belong to Vue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Human remains found in Two Rivers

Vue has been missing since February; his mother Katrina Baur and his caretaker Jesse Vang remain in custody on child neglect charges, but are still not charged in connection to Vue’s disappearance.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.