BURLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities brought a 17-year-old former Burlington Area School District (BASD) student into custody for allegedly making social media threats related to area schools and the 2024 presidential election.

As confirmed by the Burlington Police Department, BASD officials notified police about the social media threat at 3:18 p.m. CST on Thursday, September 12. It allegedly included threats related to Burlington High School and the Presidential Election in November.

Police quickly investigated the threat and identified the post’s author as a 17-year-old former student of Burlington area schools. He was taken into custody soon after and is now being held at the Racine County Jail. The District Attorney’s Office will review the case and decide what charges should be submitted, if any.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and that there isn’t any ongoing danger to Burlington schools.

“We want to assure the Burlington community we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our schools,” Lt. Jeremy Krusemark said. “We encourage anyone who comes across threats or suspicious behavior to report them to law enforcement or school officials immediately.”

This is a developing story. If more information is revealed, WTMJ may update this story or follow-up with a new one.

