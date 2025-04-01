MADISON, Wisc. – The results of the 2025 Spring Election have been revealed for the State Supreme Court race.

Dane County Judge Susan Crawford has been projected to serve as the newest member of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

The Associated Press certified Crawford’s projected win at 9:44 p.m. CST winning 54.8% of the vote against Waukesha County judge Brad Schimel.

The State Supreme Court Race for 2025 has been resulted in the most expensive judicial race in Wisconsin state history with more than $90 million dollars having been spent in U.S. history.

Justice-elect Crawford will serve for ten years on the State Supreme Court replacing Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who is retiring.