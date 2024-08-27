GREEN BAY, Wis. — As teams throughout the NFL shave down their rosters before the lingering deadline, the Green Bay Packers’ front office and coaching staff is making some difficult decisions that include cutting kicker Anders Carlson and placing running back AJ Dillon on the injured reserve list with a season-ending neck injury.

Green Bay Packers release 53-man roster.

The complete 53-man roster for the Green Bay Packers has been released officially on their website. The team’s 2024-25 lineup is as follows:

QB: Jordan Love, Malik Willis

RB: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson

WR: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Bo Melton

TE: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims

OL: Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Rasheed Walker, Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, Sean Rhyan, Andre Dillard, Jacob Monk, Kadeem Telfort, Travis Glover

DE: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Arron Mosby

DT: Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden

ILB: Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper

CB: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine

S: Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo

Special Teams: Daniel Whelan, Greg Joseph, Matt Orzech

AJ Dillon is out for the season with a neck injury.

Fifth-year running back AJ Dillon was placed on the Injured Reserve list and was not designated for return, effectively ending his 2024-25 season before it began. The 26-year-old was expected to remain in a vital role for the team as backup to Aaron Jones’ replacement, Josh Jacobs.

Little is known about the neck injury that Dillon is dealing with, which was initially called a “stinger.” However, moving him to the Injured Reserve list suggests a more serious issue.

Green Bay Packers give kicker Anders Carlson the boot for Greg Joseph.

Veteran kicker Greg Joseph won the kicking battle through training camp as the Green Bay Packers released kicker Anders Carlson while trimming down their roster. Joseph, 30, is on his fourth team in six seasons.

Up to this point in his career, Joseph has converted on 90.1% of his extra point attempts and 82.6% of field goals overall. In his rookie season with the Packers, Carlson converted 81.8% of his field goal attempts and 87.2% on extra point attempts.

