MILWAUKEE — Calling all Milwaukee Bucks fans! Now is your chance to start scouting which games you’ll attend for the 2024-25 season as all 30 NBA teams, including your hometown Bucks, release their full regular season schedules.

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin their season on the road in Philadelphia on October 23, 2024, with their home opener vs. the Chicago Bulls just two days later. Four of their first five games will be on the road in a nine-day stretch before a November slate that includes 10 home games — the most of any month in the regular season.

Here's what the In-Season Tournament is looking like for the Milwaukee Bucks this year!



Some familiar, tough competition with Indy & Miami, but in theory, those Toronto & Detroit games should be layups. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/jGcRHlb7Yp — Dylan Hunter Carter (@DylanHCarter) August 13, 2024

If the Milwaukee Bucks advance to the knockout rounds of the NBA In-Season Tournament, since re-named the Emirates NBA Cup, those games will take place between December 10 and 17. The teams in their portion of the bracket include Toronto, Miami, Detroit and their In-Season Tournament rival, Indiana.

January will be the busiest month of the Bucks’ season with 16 games on the slate with an even split of eight in Milwaukee and eight on the road. Their longest homestand of the season will be four games (twice) with their longest stretch on the road being five games out West (Lakers, Warriors, Kings, Suns and Nuggets) from March 18th to 26th.

The Milwaukee Bucks will play on three federal holidays: Halloween (@ Memphis), New Year’s Eve (@ Indiana) and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (vs. Orlando). They also have a whopping 16 back-to-backs. However, there are no stretches of four games in five nights, eight games in 12 nights, or 18 games in 30 nights, like in past iterations of the NBA schedule.

17 of Milwaukee’s games will be nationally broadcast with another 10 on NBA TV. Local broadcast schedules are not yet confirmed, but you can catch every game of the Bucks season on 620 WTMJ on the air, by streaming on our app, or by clicking here.

For more information on the Bucks’ season schedule, click here.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS HEADLINES FROM 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS:

RELATED: Bucks legend Marques Johnson grows his Milwaukee legacy by fighting substance abuse in the community