GREEN BAY, Wis. — It’ll be an early winter at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers unveil their new ‘Winter Warning’ helmets, coupling them with white road uniforms for a Sunday, October 20th matchup with the Houston Texans.

As officially announced on Thursday morning, the Packers are using a new helmet with a solid white facemask and shell including a dark green Packers ‘G’ logo and two dark green stripes straight down the middle.

Image via Packers.com

To match the theme, the Packers will wear white uniforms, white pants and white socks during that Week 7 game, in which fans are also encouraged to wear all white in alignment with their ‘Winter Warning’ theme. These white uniforms will also feature dark green numbers, green and yellow stripes on the sleeves and green and gold stripes on the pants.

According to the team, Green Bay first experimented with all-white uniforms in 1938 and various times over the next several decades until the white uniform officially became their away uniform in the 60s.

Whether intentionally or not, the first sign of these new-look helmets came from a gameplay trailer for the next NFL video game, Madden 25. Wisconsin’s Morning News dove into the topic and gave their takes on the new-look helmet along with esteemed Packers beat reporter, & ESPN Wisconsin radio host, Jason Wilde.

To learn more about the Packers’ ‘Winter Warning’ helmets, uniforms and games, click here.

