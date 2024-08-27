MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy is taking a slightly different approach to coaching the Crew. That’s according to MLB.com writer Adam McCalvy, who shared his perspective on Murphy during Wisconsin’s Midday News.

“It’s [baseball] become so scientific, but I think that he kind of gets to the poetry of baseball a little bit more than other managers,” McCalvy said.

But it’s not only Pat Murphy’s approach to the game itself that’s different. The 20th manager of the franchise also has a different attitude when it comes to talking to the media.

“I think Murph has opened the curtain a whole lot more than previous managers of this team has,” McCalvy said.

McCalvy attributes Murphy’s relaxed demeanor to his love for talking about baseball, his college coaching days and not taking reporter questions as a personal critique of his managerial skills.

Another dramatic change implemented by Pat Murphy is holding pregame coverage inside his office. The norm for most MLB team managers is to offer their pregame availability in the dugout. However, this can pose audio problems as the opposing team takes batting practice and the stadium blasts music.

“We’ve had like really good conversations. There have been really interesting pregame chats with the manager to find out what he thinks about this game, and it’s just been a little bit different, a little more relaxed, and a lot more extended conversations than we would have with previous managers when we did that in the dugout,” said McCalvy.

First pitch for game one of the Brewers vs. Giants series is set for 7:10 tonight at American Family Field, with game-time coverage from WTMJ.

