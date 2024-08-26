REEDSBURG, Wis. — Nine juveniles, including members of the Reedsburg High School football team, received citations for disorderly conduct from Sauk County authorities for allegedly harassing members of the area’s Amish community, local authorities confirmed.

On August 11th, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office responded to members of the rural Reedsburg Amish community allegedly being harassed by a group of young people. Nine of them received disorderly conduct citations after Sauk County authorities made contact with a suspect vehicle, they said.

Roughly a week and a half after that incident, the first two games of the Reedsburg varsity football season were canceled with Reedsburg Area High School Principal Katie Mathews telling our partners at Channel 3000:

“…above all we are a teaching and learning institution. While this, without question, is a painful learning experience, we will never compromise the integrity of the Reedsburg Area High School or its students, staff, and families, and we will not let it define us.”

On Monday, August 26, our partners at Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister confirmed to WTMJ that members of the Reedsburg football team were involved in the incident. However, Sheriff Meister did not confirm how many of the juvenile suspects were part of the football team.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: ‘This is significant’ — TMJ4 Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson on RFK Jr. suspending his campaign for President