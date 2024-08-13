MILWAUKEE — In an attempt to help the City of Milwaukee overcome its gripping opioid crisis, a Milwaukee Bucks legend is preparing to unveil his latest project.

Former NBA All-Star and ‘Hear District‘ host Marques Johnson will serve as an advocate and cabinet member for Serenity Inns’ capital campaign fundraising committee.

According to its website, the mission of Serenity Inns is to “empower men struggling with substance use disorder by offering a holistic treatment program focused on compassion, healing, and personal growth while fostering a compassionate community of accountability, guiding them on their journey to recovery.”



This is a passion project for Johnson, who told Wisconsin’s Midday News that he continues to successfully overcome his own substance use disorder each and every day.

“I’m still in recovery. I’m never cured. My disease, I’ve been able to resist it one day at a time by going to meetings, by doing a bunch of other things that I do on a daily basis,” Marques Johnson said.



The former Bucks forward’s goal at Serenity Inns will be to meet others where they are in their journey with substance abuse. Johnson also added that he understands the importance of the role community plays in the recovery process.



“I feel blessed that I’m still alive,” Johnson said when asked if he considers himself lucky to still be alive. “I guess the biggest blessing is just that my health is intact, that my mental ability is intact, and that I’m still productive, and doing all of the things that I still want to do.”



The ribbon cutting ceremony for Serenity Inns will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 14th in Milwaukee.

