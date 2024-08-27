MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a list of eight Presidential candidates for the key swing state’s November ballots. Those eight pairs of candidates and their party affiliations are outlined below.

Kamala Harris & Tim Walz, Democratic Party

Donald Trump & J.D. Vance, Republican Party

Jill Stein & Butch Ware, WI Green Party

Chase Russell Oliver and Mike ter Maat, Libertarian Party

Randall Terry and Stephen Broden, Constitution Party

Robert F. Kennedy & Nicole Shanahan, We The People Party (Independent)

Cornel West & Melina Abdullah, Justice For All Party (Independent)

Claudia De la Cruz & Karina Garcia, Party for Socialism and Liberation (Independent)

The approval of these third-party candidates comes one day after Wisconsin’s Supreme Court decided against hearing the Democratic National Committee’s challenge to remove Stein from the ballot. The Democratic National Committee also previously tried to challenge West’s candidacy, citing “notarization issues,” as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

RELATED: Green Party’s Jill Stein will remain on Wisconsin ballot after court refuses to hear challenge

Kennedy suspended his campaign and put his support behind Trump last week. He has since been removed from the ballot in battleground states like Arizona.

He reportedly filed to be removed from the ballot in Wisconsin, but under state law, a living person who meets the nomination qualifications and files the proper forms must remain on the ballot — even if they request to be removed.

The only situation in which a person could be removed, under this law, is death. With this in mind, the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-to-1 in favor of keeping Kennedy on the ballot.

RELATED: ‘This is significant’ — TMJ4 Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson on RFK Jr. suspending his campaign for President

Only one candidate was removed from the ballot: Independent Shiva Ayyadurai, who did not meet certain naturalization requirements under the U.S. Constitution.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 4-2 to approve Trump, Harris, Terry Russell and Stein for the ballot.

This is a developing news story as part of 620 WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin coverage. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

Click here to follow along with Decision Wisconsin coverage.

DECISION WISCONSIN COVERAGE OF THE 2024 ELECTION CYCLE:

INSIDE THE DNC: Milwaukee’s moment on the DNC stage