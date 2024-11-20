Congratulations Pat Murphy, you have been named the 2024 NL Manager of the Year! What are you going to do to celebrate??

“I’m taking my kids to school,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “Alright guys, gimme a kiss. Have a great day. Remember it’s an early release day. See you when you get home…”

Murphy’s first season as skipper saw the Milwaukee Brewers win 93 games in the regular season, clinching the team’s second straight NL Central title.

“You get credit (as the manager) but the truth is: hungry players make managers look good,” he said. “We had a bunch of hungry players and I’m just really grateful.”

Murphy said he had received 700 congratulatory texts after receiving the award. He intended to reply back to all of them.

“I’m about 175 (texts) through. I haven’t changed my number in 40 years. Sometimes you regret that, but I do like hearing from everybody,” he laughed. “It’s important to get back to everybody.

