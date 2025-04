MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating after the death of a child on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

They responded to 51st and Hope around 9:30pm on April 1. A 6-year-old died of gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police do not have anyone in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.